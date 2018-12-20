Clayton: The Bills are "starting to close the gap. Maybe New England's days of lapping the field are done"

John Clayton, noted decorated reporter and current host on 710 ESPN Seattle, joined Schopp & the Bulldog for their weekly Thursday conversation. Ahead of Week 16, Clayton and the guys talked the state of the NFL, playoff races coming down to the wire, as well as the New England Patriots and the potential decline of Tom Brady. Buffalo visits New England on Sunday, December 23rd at 1:00 p.m. in Gillette Stadium.

Here is some of the best from Clayton's time on WGR Sports Radio 550.

Clayton on the Patriots:

"You can start to see they're moving backwards. Their defense has been this way for two years. Now when you look at the offense [with Josh Gordon's recent suspension], they have no real playmakers."

Clayton on the Patriots (continued):

"What we're seeing now is they are just a middle-of-the-pack playoff team. That hasn't happened before under this regime... Compare this to Dallas of last year. Most of the guys are slot receivers. Without Gordon, they don't have an outside threat."

Clayton on the Bills catching the Patriots:

"They're starting to close the gap. Maybe [New England's] days of lapping the field are done."

Clayton on the Houston Texans:

"The way I look at Houston, is that they are a one-win playoff team at best. Their offensive line is horrific. DeShaun Watson is going to eventually get killed back there."

Clayton on the AFC Wild Card picture:

"I still lean towards the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens have a tough assignment against the Los Angeles Chargers. I look at the way that Andrew Luck is playing, and think the Colts can pull off two wins."

Clayton on the future of aging quarterbacks:

"It looks like Eli Manning will survive, at least for one more year. Joe Flacco is clearly getting phased out in Baltimore. He'll probably go to a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars... I also think the Miami Dolphins stand by Ryan Tannehill, at least as long as Adam Gase is coaching there."

You can hear Clayton's conversation in its entirety below.