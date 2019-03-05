Bills reportedly interested in Dwayne Allen

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly one of four teams interested in free agent tight end Dwayne Allen, who was recently cut by the New England Patriots.

I'm told that the #Ravens, #Bills, #Dolphins & #Lions have preliminary interest in meeting with street free agent TE Dwayne Allen, who played last season with the #patriots, per source. Allen officially was listed on the league's transaction report today.#AndWereOff — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 4, 2019

Anderson also reports that Allen will head to Buffalo Tuesday night for a meeting with Bills management.

The former third round pick of the Indianapolis Colts back in 2012 spent the first five seasons of his career in Indianapolis, catching 126 passes for 1,451 yards.

Allen was then traded to New England in 2017, where he had 13 receptions for 113 yards over two seasons before being released on March 2. He played only 32-percent of the Patriots’ snaps in 2018, but would be able to challenge for the starting tight end spot for a Bills team that only had 525 yards from their tight end corps last season.

Allen was reportedly in Baltimore meeting with the Ravens earlier on Tuesday.