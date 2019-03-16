- Hurricanes outlast Sabres 4-2
Bills sign former Patriots OT LaAdrian Waddle
Team continues to add to OL
The Bills have added yet another offensive lineman this offseason. The team announced Saturday they’ve signed former Patriots and Lions tackle LaAdrian Waddle to a one-year deal.
Signed to a one-year contract: OL LaAdrian Waddle pic.twitter.com/g3QhFUGXdS— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 16, 2019
Waddle comes to the Bills after spending the last three-plus years with the Patriots, who claimed him off waivers from the Lions in December of 2016. A Texas Tech product, Waddle entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by Detroit in 2013.
The 6-6, 315-pound Waddle has started 31 NFL games, including seven over the past two years with the Patriots. He can play both left and right tackle.
Waddle is the fifth offensive lineman the Bills have signed this offseason.
