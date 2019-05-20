Clayton: Josh Allen 'may take a similar path as Mitchell Trubisky'

The Buffalo Bills kicked off "Phase Three" of their offseason program with the start of organized team activities on Monday.

Monday's OTA session was No. 1 of 10 total allowed by the National Football League per team, and Buffalo will continue their preparations for training camp and the 2019 season over the next three weeks. Bills rookies and veterans all got to share the field for the first time since being compiled via holdovers, free agency, trades and the NFL Draft.

John Clayton took the time on Monday to join the Bulldog on WGR to give his outlook for Buffalo ahead of the 2019 season, as well as some other AFC East foes. The Bills have made some noise this offseason and received praise by some members of the media, and while Clayton doesn't quite see them reaching the postseason this year, he believes they are as close as 2020 from making some serious noise.

Here is some of what Clayton had to say:

Clayton on the state of the Buffalo Bills:

"You knew it was going to take time for Josh Allen. He may take a similar path as [Chicago Bears quarterback] Mitchell Trubisky. It's not going to be a 4,000-yard passing type of year. The Bills will need to run the football. Give the front office credit, though, could they have gotten more players for him? The two teams that did the best this offseason were the Bills and the Arizona Cardinals. They added via volume. Buffalo didn't overspend. That's where teams get into trouble during free agency."

"I don't think they're a playoff team, but this is the turnaround year in my opinion. They've gone about change in a very smart way."

Clayton on the state of the New York Jets:

"If somebody is going to call them in need of a running back, I believe they'll listen to Le'Veon Bell discussions. Bell fits perfectly into [head coach] Adam Gase's offense, but you have a coach that doesn't believe in paying running backs. I could easily see him trading Bell. [Bell] can't feel good. He already has a coach that's not fully in his corner. It doesn't seem as though Bell cares. He's not there. Even with a new coach and a new offense, Bell is still not there."

"Sam Darnold is ahead of Josh Allen. They do have a coach that is really good with quarterbacks. Gase got the most out of Jay Cutler and Ryan Tannehill. The Jets have been spending for a couple of years, but there's a greater risk of problems with all those big personalities."

Clayton on the state of the Miami Dolphins:

"It's pretty clear with a better group of quarterbacks next year, they will likely take one and dump Josh Rosen. That would be three teams in three years for him. There's nothing around him. Talk about getting an unfair reputation. Nobody has less Pro Bowlers coming into this year than Miami."

You can listen to the entire interview below: