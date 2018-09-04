Reports: Bills to host three free agents on Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills remain busy this offseason, looking to add players to help bolster the 53-man roster heading into the team's Week 1 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

According to three separate reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday, the Bills will host three free agents for visits on Tuesday at One Bills Drive.

Perhaps the most notable player to be reported to visit the Bills on Tuesday is quarterback Paxton Lynch.

The #Bills are working out former #Broncos QB Paxton Lynch tomorrow afternoon, sources say. His first... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2018

Lynch was released by the Denver Broncos on Sunday after the team claimed quarterback Kevin Hogan off of waivers from the Washington Redskins.

The 24-year-old signal caller was the Broncos' first round pick (26th overall) back in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Memphis, and only appeared in five games over the course of two seasons. Lynch went 79-of-128 for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, but struggled with injuries and inconsistencies during his short tenure in Denver.

Lynch lost out on his backup role to Case Keenum this preseason to 2017 seventh round pick, Chad Kelly.

In addition to hosting Lynch, the Bills are expected to host free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman and defensive end Nate Orchard for visits on Tuesday.

Former #Ravens first-round WR Breshad Perriman, who is still currently visiting with the #Jets, has two other visits set up if he doesn’t sign: The #Giants and the #Bills. All local and can happen quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2018

Recently released #Browns DE Nate Orchard may not be out of work long. He’s got visits to the #Bills (tomorrow) and #Jets (Wednesday) coming up, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2018

The 24-year-old wideout was released by the Ravens on Saturday as part of the team's roster cuts to get to the 53-man roster limit. In parts of two seasons in Baltimore, Perriman appeared in 27 games, making 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns.

Perriman was Baltimore's first round pick (26th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida. However, Perriman did not appear in a single game during the 2015 season due to injury.

His best season came in 2016 when he made 33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, Perriman started in three games, but made just 10 catches for 77 yards.

As for Orchard, the 25-year-old pass rusher was released by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday as part of their roster cut-downs. Cleveland had taken Orchard with their second round pick (51st overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Utah.

In his three seasons with the Browns, Orchard played 34 games while registering 40 tackles, 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

In addition to those three visits, ESPN's Mike Rodak adds that the Bills hosted a number of other free agent visits on Tuesday.