Hornets Land No. 3 Pick In 2020 NBA Draft

For the first time since 1992, the Charlotte Hornets improved their NBA Draft lottery odds, jumping five spots to land the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 draft.

"It's a good thing. A top 3 pick is a good thing. It presents us with a lot of options," general manager Mitch Kupchak said following the draft. "With a small market team, I think I've been pretty consistent the last few years that we have to look to improve this team via the draft or through trades...Just getting a pick and not moving back, it's going to provide us with a lot of options."

Charlotte had a 6.70 percent chance of landing the No. 3 spot and a 19.0 percent chance of moving into the Top 3. Their highest odds were a 34.50 percent chance of picking No. 8.

It will be the team's highest draft choice since picking No. 2 overall in 2012 when they drafted Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

"I think it's huge. I know everybody is excited," point guard Devonte' Graham said. "It's the first time we've had this high of a pick in a minute and I know the fans are excited."

Graham virtually represented the team for the lottery and brought good luck.

"I did wake up in a great mood. My body was feeling good and I had a great day and brought my lucky items with me," Graham said.

Graham brought a Kobe Bryant facemask and his dog Charlotte's dog tag.

Charlotte and Chicago Bulls knocked the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks outside of the Top 4.

This is the third-highest jump the Hornets have made in franchise history.

They earned the No. 3 pick in 1999 with a 1.83 percent chance of moving up and the No. 2 pick in 1992 with a 6.48 percent chance.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will pick before Charlotte, respectively.

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, and point guard LaMelo Ball are projected to be the top two picks in the draft.

Top talents that will likely be on the board are USC power forward Onyeka Okongwu, Memphis center James Wiseman, France point guard Killian Hayes, Dayton forward Obi Toppin, Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton.

"With a top-three pick, most times you can get a special player," Kupchak said. "Somebody that you would say is going to be a starter in the league, even on a good team. That would be our hope that we get one of those players."

The draft, which usually takes place in June, was pushed back to Oct. 16 due to COVID-19 and it will also be virtual.

The Hornets will also hold the 32nd and 56th overall selections in the draft.

