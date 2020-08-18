NBA and NBPA Approve In-Market Bubble, Allowing Hornets To Begin Team Practices

The Charlotte Hornets, one of the eight NBA teams not invited to restart their season in the Orlando "bubble" will soon be able to play basketball again in an organized setting.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that they have finalized an agreement with the NBPA for the "Delete 8" team to hold voluntary group workouts at their own team facilities in a campus-like environment from Sept. 14-Oct. 6.

“We are excited about the opportunity these in-market workouts will provide us as an organization," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said in a statement. "As we’ve watched the NBA restart unfold in Orlando, we’ve looked forward to dedicating ourselves to working out and continuing our development as a team, all on the heels of great participation in our voluntary individual workouts this offseason. We are confident in this agreement between the NBA and the NBPA allowing us to do this in as safe and productive manner as possible.”

The workouts will be held in two different phases.

From Sept. 14-20, teams will continue their voluntary individual workouts and will begin daily COVID-19 testing.

In phase two from Sept. 20 to Oct. 6, teams will create their own campus bubble within their market to have private living accommodations for players and staff.

Teams will be able to hold practices, skill or conditioning sessions and intra-squad scrimmages, with all attendees being required to live in the "bubble."

“I’m thrilled for our guys at this opportunity we will have to spend time together as a group," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "As I said earlier in the offseason, the chance to grow together, work out as a unit and continue to develop is probably what we missed most by not being in Orlando. Now, we get to do that here in Charlotte. I think our players have been dedicated to the offseason programs that have been put in place for each of them, and now we have the opportunity to build on their individual work as a collective group.”

Each of the eight teams may also include up to five players who who were under an NBA G League contract and assigned to the team’s NBA G League affiliate during the 2019-20 season.

Along with Charlotte, the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons were not a part of the 22 teams allowed to restart their season last month following the league's pause.

The 2020-21 NBA season is expected to start anywhere from December-March.