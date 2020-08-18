Rick Bonnell Previews the Possibilities the Hornets Could Find Themselves in Entering the NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer joined Kyle as he gave his thoughts on the NBA Playoffs starting and the Hornets outlook for the draft.

The first thing Rick told Kyle was minus the Brooklyn game last night the NBA couldn't have asked for a better first day of play of the playoffs inside the bubble in a neutral atmosphere.

Rick also weighed in on Kemba's first playoff game as a Celtic last night and if the Celtics can beat Sixers and Rick doesn't believe that the 76ers can hang with the Celtics due to their depth including the former Hornets all-star guard.

Kyle then asked for Rick to tell us who the Hornets would be targeting if they get lucky in the Draft Lottery this week and Rick responded:

"First of all, I think it's very dangerous to look at this roster and think about need because Mitch has clearly signaled that roster balance is not a priority right now. Guys like Deni Avdija and James Wiseman however fit an area of need for the Hornets."