    RADIO.COM SPORTS

    Bucks upset by Magic in Game 1
    August 18, 2020
    Cubs Place OF Steven Souza Jr. On Injured List
    August 18, 2020
    Chip Patterson Explains Why the Pac-12 Hasn't Received the Same Criticism that the Big 10 Has
    August 18, 2020
    Mitchell Trubisky Sharpens His Edge In Bears' Quarterback Competition
    August 18, 2020
    Pollack: There's Something Really Special About Jamie Newman
    August 18, 2020
    Watch: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Turn Back the Clock at Bucs Training Camp
    August 18, 2020
    Joe Ovies Discusses the Problem That a Bubble for College Football Teams Would Cause for the NCAA
    August 18, 2020
    Terry Francona to miss Pittsburgh series, will undergo medical procedure
    August 18, 2020
    Browns LB Mack Wilson carted off Tuesday with apparent left knee injury
    August 18, 2020
    Report: Bears' Artie Burns Suffers Torn ACL
    August 18, 2020

    Rick Bonnell Previews the Possibilities the Hornets Could Find Themselves in Entering the NBA Draft

    The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey
    August 18, 2020 - 4:06 pm

    The Charlotte Hornets beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer joined Kyle as he gave his thoughts on the NBA Playoffs starting and the Hornets outlook for the draft.

    The first thing Rick told Kyle was minus the Brooklyn game last night the NBA couldn't have asked for a better first day of play of the playoffs inside the bubble in a neutral atmosphere.

    Rick also weighed in on Kemba's first playoff game as a Celtic last night and if the Celtics can beat Sixers and Rick doesn't believe that the 76ers can hang with the Celtics due to their depth including the former Hornets all-star guard.

    Kyle then asked for Rick to tell us who the Hornets would be targeting if they get lucky in the Draft Lottery this week and Rick responded:

    "First of all, I think it's very dangerous to look at this roster and think about need because Mitch has clearly signaled that roster balance is not a priority right now. Guys like Deni Avdija and James Wiseman however fit an area of need for the Hornets."

    Comments ()
    Tags: 
    Rick Bonnell
    Charlotte Observer
    Charlotte Hornets
    NBA
    NBA Playoffs
    Mitch Kupchak
    James Borrego
    NBA draft
    Kyle Bailey
    The Clubhouse
    Sports Radio WFNZ