    Rick Bonnell Discussed The Future Of Miles Bridges

    Wilson & Parcell
    August 20, 2020 - 7:06 pm

    Charlotte Obsever Hornets reporter joined Wilson & Parcell to preview the NBA lottery.
    He was asked if about Miles Bridges and being a key piece to this team.
    "I don't think it is in the best interest for Miles to play small forward..."
    He was also asked about if the Hornets get the first pick if there is a move that would implore the Hornets off that pick.
    "A young guy who is a difference maker... I also don't see anybody on this roster right now that could get you to the second or third round of the playoffs..."
    He was asked he thoughts on watching Kemba Walker in the playoffs.
    "It is the same old Kemba I am watching he just doesn't have to play hero ball."

